SCCL association thanks CM for increasing retirement age

Hyderabad: The Coal Mines Officers Association on Monday thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for increasing the retirement age of government employees to 61.

In a statement, Association president Jakkam Ramesh requested the management of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) to implement the State government’s decision in State Public Sector Undertakings (SPSUs) and in Singareni.

Stating that the TRS government was working for the welfare of employees since State formation, he urged the SCCL Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar to implement the government’s decision in Singareni at the earliest.

