‘Rev Your Soul’, an exclusive platform for passionate bikers

Hyderabad: Planning a break from the hustle and bustle of the city life and hit the highways to explore the world around?

Then you need not spend time and energy to mobilise friends and relatives for company on the ride, for here is an exclusive platform for bikers across countries to connect, ride and share experiences.

‘Rev Your Soul’, a biking app created for the benefit of biker community is now available at fingertips to help build a community with fellow bikers. Using this app, bikers can independently organise rides and have access to participate in rides and biking events being organised across the country.

The app founded by city-based N Anand Mohan Murthy, a lawyer by profession and a biker by passion, mitigate the challenges faced by the bikers before, during, or after their rides. “My own riding experiences and issues faced during my journeys prompted me to come up with ‘Rev Your Soul’ and make riding safe and pleasurable,” he says.

Through this app, bikers can meticulously plan their rides and details such as start date and time and end date and time, number of halts, approximate distance to be covered and also invite fellow riders and friends based on preferences. “We want to create biking eco-system as bikers are restricted by their geographies and WhatsApp groups,” says Murthy.

After installing ‘Rev Your Soul’ from PlayStore or Apple Store, bikers need to upload license, bike documents and other information on the app for easy access. It has features that safeguard bikers when riding alone or in a group and allow them to successfully execute trips.

“It has live GPS tracking to monitor the movement of fellow bikers. Emergency SOS messages and calls like medical and police are also listed for ease of access no matter where a biker is. Details like blood group, health condition, contacts of family members and close ones are also collected to reach them in case of any emergency,” Murthy says.

The app is also tied up with Telangana Tourism to promote lesser known places in the State and bikers in the app have gone to Eegalapenta and Somasila. Recently, India Tourism and Telangana Tourism in coordination with Rev Your Soul organised programme at Golconda Fort to encourage city bikers.

The app has around 7,000 active members across the country and so far, 216 rides have been created and registered 40,000 km ride. Bikers can also create personal groups and chat with fellow riders while they are riding and also shop for biker gears and accessories while preparing for road trips.

