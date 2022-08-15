Revanth appeals to Congress workers not to quit party

Hyderabad: With many Congress party workers and leaders quitting the party and joining other parties, including the ruling TRS party, citing different reasons, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy appealed to the cadre not to quit Congress and instead, strive for party’s success in Munugode bypoll.

Since last eight years, Congress party workers and leaders have been fighting relentlessly on behalf of the people, he said, adding “Be patient for one more year as Congress will come to power in the State.”

In a video message released here on Monday, the TPCC president said due to Covid, he was unable to visit Munugode. “From August 20, I will visit Munugode and work for party’s victory” said Revanth Reddy.

The TPCC president accused that ruling TRS was poaching Sarpanches and ZPTCs in Munugode. It was time to teach a lesson to both BJP and TRS for betraying the people, he said.

Munugode bypoll was very important and critical. Leaving the party at this juncture would not augur well for the party and workers leaving the party would be making a historic blunder, he added.