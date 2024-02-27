Revanth challenges BRS to win one seat in Parliament elections

Addressing at the Jana Jathara public meeting at Chevella, CM Revanth Reddy said he would take up the responsibility of ensuring all eligible Congress leaders win the MPTC, ZPTC, MPP and sarpanch elections

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 February 2024, 08:38 PM

Photo: Screen-grabbed from X.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy challenged the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to win at least one seat in the ensuing Parliament elections and appealed to Congress workers to ensure that the party won 14 seats in the State.

Alleging that the BRS was unable to stomach the “good work” being done by the Congress government, he said that his government, soon after coming to power, had filled up 25,000 government jobs and would fill up the 2 lakh jobs as promised before the elections.

Stating that the mega DSC notification would also be issued shortly, he alleged that the BRS was making all attempts to dethrone the Congress government. “As long as Congress workers continue supporting me, no one can touch the Chief Minister’s seat,” Revanth Reddy said.

Addressing at the Jana Jathara public meeting at Chevella here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said he would take up the responsibility of ensuring all eligible Congress leaders win the MPTC, ZPTC, MPP and sarpanch elections. Slamming the BJP for its opportunistic politics, he alleged that there was an informal understanding between BRS and BJP. Leaders of both the parties were enacting dramas but Telangana people would not fall prey to their cheap tricks, he said.

Hitting back at BJP leaders for boasting about the Gujarat model, the Chief Minister charged that the model was all about dethroning democratically elected governments. The Gujarat model promotes communal differences between people and splitting political parties, besides threatening the opposition leaders with ED, CBI and other cases, he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said the Congress government was according top priority for welfare of women in the State. “We have decided to extend interest-free loans to women SHGs,” he announced.