Congress will not be spared until it fulfills all promises: KTR

KTR urged BRS leaders to question the ruling Congress and expose their false propaganda before the people of the State

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 February 2024, 08:21 PM

Photo: X

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao said the Congress government would not be spared until all its electoral promises were implemented. Pointing out that people from all sectors were repenting that they got misled by the false promises of the Congress and voted for the party in the Assembly elections, he urged BRS leaders to question the ruling Congress and expose their false propaganda before the people of the State.

Participating in preparatory meetings of the BRS for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections at Amberpet and Ibrahimpatnam on Tuesday, Rama Rao pointed out that the Congress leaders gave impractical promises during the Assembly polls as they too were not confident that people would vote them. He ridiculed the fresh conditions being imposed to avail different schemes, stating that if people had known about the Congress tactics, they would not have voted for the party.

“The Congress leaders made several promises to the people, giving a false impression that they would fulfill everyone’s needs. However, after getting elected, the Congress government realised that they cannot deliver them and retracted from its promises, by imposing new conditions to avail the schemes. But they will not be spared as the BRS will hunt them down until all promises are delivered,” he said.

The BRS working president wanted the party cadre to confront the Congress leaders on their electoral promises and expose their misleading promises before the people who were waiting for an opportunity to bury the ruling party for cheating them. “The Congress leaders made 420 promises including their six guarantees and multiple declarations for youth, women, farmers and others, by promising benefits to all sections of the society. But today, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is cutting the benefits and limiting them to smaller sections of people. If they fail to fulfill within the promised time, people will not hesitate to cut them out of power,” he added.

Rama Rao rubbished the claims of Revanth Reddy to wipe out the BRS in Telangana. He reminded that many leaders made similar vows in the past, but faded into history and the TPCC president would also meet a similar fate. He wondered if the Congress itself can survive after the Lok Sabha elections as the party leaders were well-known for their internal fights and attempts to dethrone each other.