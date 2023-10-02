Revanth changes colours like a chameleon, says Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:48 PM, Mon - 2 October 23

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is addressing gathering in Ramayampet in Medak district on Monday.

Medak: Stating that TPCC president A Revanth Reddy was an expert at changing colours like a chameleon, Finance Minister T Harish Rao has said Revanth Reddy had criticised the Congress, including Sonia Gandhi, when he was with the TDP, and was now praising the same party and leaders. Revanth Reddy should tell the people which of his statement was true, those made when he was with the TDP, or those made now with the Congress, he said.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the newly created Revenue Division Office in Ramayampet on Monday, Harish Rao also mentioned Mynampally Hanumanth Rao’s joining in the Congress and said some people would now visit Medak carrying cash bags. The people of Medak should remember the people who were there to serve them when COVID-19 hit them hard.

Apart from laying a foundation stone for the Government Degree College in Ramayampet, the Minister laid foundation stones for works worth Rs 45 lakh in Ramayampet.