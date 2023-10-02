| Distribution Of Saris Umbrellas To Voters Is An Indication Of Lack Of Confidence Of Raghunandan Harish

Distribution of saris, umbrellas to voters is an indication of lack of confidence of Raghunandan: Harish

Harish Rao has said that the MLA had done nothing in the Constituency in the last three years.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:20 PM, Mon - 2 October 23

Finance Minister T Harish Rao along is unveiling statue of former Dubbaka MLA Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy in Dubbaka on Monday.

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA M Raghunandan Rao was just inaugurating the works in Dubbaka Constituency for which former BRS MLA Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy had laid a foundation before his demise.

Accusing Raghunandan Rao of making unrealistic promises during the by-election campaign, Harish Rao has said that the MLA had done nothing in the Constituency in the last three years. As he had failed to achieve anything, Raghunandan Rao was trying to influence people by distributing umbrellas, saris, and jute bags to them.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the integrated office complex in Dubbaka on Monday, the Minister maintained that the BJP MLA was trying to influence the voters since he had lost the confidence to give a fight in the coming assembly elections.

The Minister has also unveiled a life-size statue of Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy in Dubbaka on Monday. Recalling the role Ramalinga Reddy had played as a journalist, as an activist in the Telangana movement and as a legislator, he has said that Ramalinga Reddy had done a great job for the transformation of Dubbaka. The Minister said that Ramalinga Reddy had brought 2-BHK houses, an integrated office complex, RTC bus station and many others.

However, Raghuandan Rao had brought no projects to Dubbaka in the last three years. Rao recalled that Ragunandan Rao promised two bulls to every farmer, buffaloes, skill development centre, textile park, a train to Doulatabad, ring road, a free corporate hospital and many others.

The Minister has said that the people of the constituency had realised how they were cheated by the BJP MLA who made false promises. The Minister called upon the BRS cadre in Dubbaka Constituency to rededicate themselves and unfurl the BRS flag in Dubbaka by winning the seat again. Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Zilla Parishad Chairperson V Roja Sharma and others were present.