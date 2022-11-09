Revanth demands EWS quota cut off marks to be included in police recruitment

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:44 PM, Wed - 9 November 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy has demanded the State government to immediately issue a fresh notification including cut off marks for Economically Weaker Sections along with other weaker sections in police recruitment.

Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has issued notifications for recruitment to 16,614 posts of constables and Sub Inspectors (SI) in Telangana police department. Though candidates belonging to SC, ST and BC communities were provided cut off marks, EWC quota was not included in the exemption list causing worry among the candidates belonging to this particular category, he said.

In an open letter to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday, Revanth Reddy said at the time of issuing the notification, 60 marks was set as the minimum qualification for all categories in the preliminary examination, however, after the examination, the government decided 20 percent for SC and ST candidates and 25 percent for BC candidates as cut off marks. The cutoff marks for EWS candidates were not included in the list, and due to this about 15,000 candidates were losing the benefit of reservation provided to them under this category, he said, asking for a fresh notification including EWS quota in the exemption list.