Revanth hands over financial aid, house sites to kin of firing incident martyrs

CM Revanth Reddy along with Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and other ministers laid foundation stone for creation of roads to tribal habitations at Keslapur village in Indervelli mandal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 February 2024, 07:29 PM

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy hands over cheque of financial aid of Rs 5 lakh and titles of house sites to kin of Indervelli firing incident martyrs at Keslapur village in Indervelli mandal on Friday.

Indervelli: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that efforts would be made to develop tribal areas and to bring them closer to the modern world by laying a special focus on them.

He along with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and ministers Seethakka, Venkat Reddy, Thummala Nageshwar Rao laid foundation stone for creation of roads to tribal habitations at Keslapur village in Indervelli mandal on Friday. The estimated cost of the work was Rs 27 crore.

Reddy told elected representatives and officials to strive hard to progress the tribal areas by coordinating work with all departments. He laid foundation stone for a residential school (girls) at Buggaram village in Neradigonda mandal spending Rs 5 crore, for a memorial park worth Rs 1 crore in Indervelli mandal centre and water purification plant at an estimated cost of Rs 60 crore at Dhanora village in Kerameri mandal.

Earlier, the Chief Minister handed over financial aid of Rs 5 lakh each and house sites to 15 kin of Indervelli firing incident martyrs at Muthnoor village in Indervelli mandal.

Vikramarka said that the government was determined to develop Adilabad district which has a rich cultural and historical heritage. He added that ideals of great personalities would be realised.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, MLA Vedma Bojju, Collector Rahul Raj, ITDA Utnoor in-charge Project Officer Khushbu Gupta, Adilabad MLA Payal Shankar and local public representatives and officials were among many who attended the programme.