Telangana’s CPR training programme draws applause

The State government aims to impart CPR training to at least one lakh individuals from different government departments.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:11 PM, Thu - 2 March 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana government‘s initiative to conduct Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training programmes for first responders and field-level workers from different government departments is being hailed by different sections of the society.

Many have responded positively to the training programme, which was launched on Wednesday. The State government aims to impart CPR training to at least one lakh individuals from different government departments.

Besides appreciating the initiative, a few made suggestions as well.

What an inspiring way to lead all of us to learn these life saving techniques! I suggest on a priority basis immediate training programs should be rolled out to all Gym Trainers, Police, Bus conductors & other first response persons https://t.co/3b2ul1nU3r — sunitha krishnan (@sunita_krishnan) March 2, 2023

Responding to Industries Minister KT Rama Rao‘s tweet on undergoing CPR training, Padmasri awardee Sunitha Krishnan tweeted: “What an inspiring way to lead of all us to learn these life saving techniques! Suggest on a priority basis immediate training programmes should be rolled out to all gym trainers,police, bus conductors and other first response persons.”

Pune-based technology entrepreneur Amit Paranjape tweeted “This is an excellent initiative. We need more people around the country- trained in CPR and basic life support.”

Mohd. Nawaz tweeted: “Excellent initiative. I propose passing legislation requiring first-aiders who are specifically trained in CPR to be present in all private and public organizations. In GCC Qatar law mandates that every organization have one trained first aider for every 50 employees.”