KTR slams Revanth over electoral promises

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 March 2024, 07:23 PM

BRS working president KT Rama Rao speaking to media persons at Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday slammed Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for going back on his promises made to the people, especially farmers, before the Assembly elections.

Before the elections, the Chief Minister had asked the farmers not to pay their loans in the banks. He also promised that a farm loan waiver for loans up to Rs.2 lakh would be implemented soon after Congress government came to power on December 9, the BRS working president reminded.

Further, the Chief Minister had even asked farmers, who had not taken any loans from banks, to take loans and default on those. For all those who took loans, the Congress government would waive off the loans and the banks would extend loans again, he had said on X.

“In sharp contrast to his comments, the Congress government is staying silent on the farm loan waiver. This is fraud, betrayal and hypocrisy,” Rama Rao said.