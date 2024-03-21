KTR condemns Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

Reacting to Kejriwal's arrest, he said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have become the chief instruments of repression in the hands of the Bharatiya Janata Party.
Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao condemned the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, terming it as ‘unlawful’.
“Political opponents are targeted on unsubstantiated grounds and political vendetta is their sole purpose,” he posted on X.