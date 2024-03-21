KTR condemns Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

Reacting to Kejriwal's arrest, he said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have become the chief instruments of repression in the hands of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 March 2024, 11:33 PM

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao condemned the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, terming it as ‘unlawful’.

Reacting to Kejriwal’s arrest, he said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have become the chief instruments of repression in the hands of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Also Read KTR extends World Forestry Day greetings

“Political opponents are targeted on unsubstantiated grounds and political vendetta is their sole purpose,” he posted on X.