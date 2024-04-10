Revanth Reddy planning to quit Congress, form separate group, says BJP

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 April 2024, 06:51 PM

File photo

Hyderabad: Stating that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was feeling insecure in the Congress, BJP Legislative Party leader A Maheshwar Reddy alleged that the Chief Minister was trying to come out of Congress and create his own separate group by poaching MLAs from other parties.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Maheshwar Reddy said the Chief Minister feared that a few Congress leaders were hatching a conspiracy to pull down his government. “To make his position strong in the party, the CM is trying to poach 25 MLAs from BRS and other parties. This was confirmed by Uttam Kumar Reddy, who claimed that 25 MLAs are in touch with the CM,” he said.

“Plan ‘A’ of Revanth Reddy is to know how many people will be with him if he is in Congress. And plan ‘B’ is to find out how many leaders will come out of the party if he forms his own party,” he said.

Stating that over 10 Congress leaders were competing for the post of Chief Minister, he said the Chief Minister was not comfortable in Congress as he had threats from his own party leaders. “CM himself declaring that Congress leaders are trying to defeat the party’s Mahabubnagar candidate in the Lok Sabha elections is an indication about the insecure situation prevailing in the party,”he said.

Responding to a question, the BJP legislative leader said no MLA from his party was in touch with the Chief Minister. “Even if the gates and the windows are opened no one will join Congress from BJP,”he asserted.

There were five Shinde’s in the Congress party, hence there was no need for other parties to pull down the government, he said. “We don’t have to do anything. They will fight among themselves and the government will collapse,”he said.