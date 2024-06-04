Revanth Reddy thanks people for supporting 100 days of Congress rule

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 June 2024, 09:27 PM

File photo

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy thanked the people for supporting the 100 days of Congress rule and blessing the party with victory in eight Lok Sabha seats and the Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly by-elections.

“This support has boosted our confidence and would encourage us to deliver effective governance. These results have once again proved that people are extending their support to the Congress party,” Revanth Reddy said in a statement here on Tuesday.

He also congratulated and thanked the party activists and leaders, who worked for the party’s success. The party recognizes your hard work, he said.“The Election Code is ending tomorrow.

People’s government rule will start again. We will deliver governance, which will be aimed at the State’s development and people‘s welfare,” Revanth Reddy said.