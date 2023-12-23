Revanth Reddy to conduct Collectors’ Conference on Dec 24

23 December 23

File Photo: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is likely to conduct the Collectors’ Conference here on Sunday to discuss issues pertaining to land records, new ration cards and the Mahalakshmi scheme, among others.

The conference was to be held last Thursday but due to the Assembly sessions, it could not be held.

The Chief Minister had already directed the Collectors to compile all the information related to development programmes.