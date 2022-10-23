Telangana: Congress, BJP activists clash in Munugode

07:08 PM, Sun - 23 October 22

Nalgonda: Tension prevailed in Nampally in Munugode assembly constituency when Congress and BJP activists clashed with each other on Sunday.

The issue is said to have started when a group of unidentified persons attacked on a vehicle in the convoy of Congress candidate Palvai Sravanthi on the outskirts of Nampally. In retaliation, Congress supporters attacked on vehicles of BJP leader Kankanala Niveditha Reddy near Nampally.

Sravanthi lodged a complaint with Superintendent of Police Rema Rajeshwari over phone, and later, speaking to the media, said the persons, who attacked the vehicle were non-local BJP members. When she was going to Nampally for her campaign, two vehicles had not allowed her convoy to overtake them. When questioned, the persons in those vehicles attacked a vehicle in her convoy and thrashed the driver.

The police have rushed additional forces to the place to avoid further escalation of the incident.