Revanth Reddy’s brother defies rules, stays put in Kamareddy

As per rule, all non-local people and others, who participate in political campaign programmes, are not permitted to stay in the constituencies as the campaign concluded at 5 pm

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:20 PM, Tue - 28 November 23

Kamareddy: Congress candidate and TPCC president A Revanth Reddy’s brother A Kondal Reddy was found in the constituency even after 5 pm on Tuesday, leading to heated arguments among local political leaders who charged that he was violating the rules.

However, when the district police were conducting drive to check for outsiders who were staying in lodges and function halls, they came across the TPCC president's brother Kondal Reddy.

He was staying in a private residence in the Devanapally police limits. When questioned, Kondal Reddy claimed that he was working as the election agent of an independent candidate Dodla Rajender, Kamareddy SP Sindhu Sharma said.

“We are verifying his credentials and will initiate measures accordingly,” Sindhu Sharma added.

Kondal Reddy’s claim of being the election agent of an independent candidate, when his brother Revanth Reddy is the Congress candidate in the same constituency, has raised eyebrows and suspicions of foul play.