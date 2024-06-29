Revanth Reddy’s choice of Adani for power bill deal raises eyebrows

Did the Chief Minister follow procedure to select Adani is one question, while another, is how he is openly challenging the statements of his party leader Rahul Gandhi on Adani.

Hyderabad: In the wake of statements by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy that the collection of power bills in the Old City would be handed over to the Adani Group, questions are being raised over the selection of the Adani Group, allegedly without inviting tenders or even discussing the issue at the highest level of the government.

With the Chief Minister openly favouring the Adani Group for the job, questions are being raised over his decision to choose Adani and not any other company, and on what basis Adani was selected by the Chief Minister. Did the Chief Minister follow procedure to select Adani is one question, while another, is how he is openly challenging the statements of his party leader Rahul Gandhi on Adani.

Rahul Gandhi has been repeatedly raising the issue of the Adani Group indulging in over-invoicing coal imports to India and of hiking power tariff. The latest was when Rahul Gandhi announced that if the INDIA bloc was voted to power, the Centre would probe a scam brought to light by the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) on how the Adani Group had bought low quality coal and sold it at three times that price to Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Company (TANGENDCO). Though the OCCRP report could not be the final word, the question is how Revanth Reddy is openly favouring the Adani Group that is being attacked relentlessly by Rahul Gandhi and the Congress.

Pointing out how Revanth Reddy was openly defying Rahul Gandhi and his party, X user Nayini Anurag Reddy posted questions on how Revanth Reddy had named just Adani Group.

“Adani Group has been allegedly involved in scams at every step of the power sector, from the import of coal to overpricing, quality, and distribution. Why choose such a company? By entering the state this way, what is the end destination aimed at for Adani in Telangana…” he asked.

