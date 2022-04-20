Revanth writes to PM Modi, appeals for CBI probe into irregularities in paddy procurement

Hyderabad: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to order a CBI probe into the irregularities in paddy procurement during the last two Kharif seasons in the State. He also appealed to the Prime Minister to extend Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farmers, who taken up alternate crops cultivation in the State.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, union Home Minister, union Minister of Consumer Affairs and CBI Director, the TPCC president said union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy had informed about malpractices and corruption in supply of rice to FCI by the State Government. Kishan Reddy went on record stating that Telangana Government did not handover paddy or rice of more than 8 lakh tonnes to FCI that was procured during the last two Kharif seasons, the TPCC president said.

The Telangana Government forced many farmers to take up cultivation of alternate crops such as Black Gram, Green Gram, Red Gram, Bengal Gram, Jowar, Corn, Ragi, Foxtail, peas etc, in about 15 to 16 lakh acres.