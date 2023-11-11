Watch: Revanth’s anti-Telangana stance exposed

During an interview with a news channel, Revanth Reddy said the people of Telangana had never fought for water, funds and employment

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:34 PM, Sat - 11 November 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Exposing his true colours and anti-Telangana stand, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy has hailed Seemandhra leaders stating that during their rule, sufficient water was provided to the Telangana region by constructing different irrigation projects.

During an interview with a news channel on Friday, the TPCC president said the people of Telangana had never fought for water, funds and employment. These slogans were just the agenda of the BRS (then TRS), he said.

In the United Andhra Pradesh, Seemandhra rulers had ensured sufficient supply of water to Telangana region. Even for Hyderabad’s development, lots of funds were allocated by the leaders during their tenure, he claimed, also claiming that tough a bit delayed and on a lower scale, recruitments for filling up vacancies in different government departments were taken up regularly.

“If water, funds and employment were the criteria for separate Statehood, then Telangana formation was not required,” Revanth Reddy said.