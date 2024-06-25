Revenue Inspector pulled up by Jadcherla MLA gets suspension citing old case

The MLA had accused Venkat Reddy of tampering with official records while working behind closed doors at the Tahsildar's office

Published Date - 25 June 2024

Jadcherla MLA Anirudh Reddy

Hyderabad: The episode involving Balanagar Revenue Inspector Venkat Reddy has taken a new turn with the official being suspended a day after Jadcherla MLA Anirudh Reddy had “raided” his office.

The MLA had accused Venkat Reddy of tampering with official records while working behind closed doors at the Tahsildar’s office on Sunday. However, the Revenue Department on Monday suspended the Revenue Inspector in connection with an earlier case.

According to officials, the suspension had nothing to do with the MLA’s action, since Venkat Reddy was allegedly involved in irregularities in a land ownership succession case at Hemadipur village under Balanagar mandal.

The family of a deceased person in the village had reportedly raised objection over irregularities in the succession rights approved by the revenue inspector. On Monday evening, the Revenue Department suspended Venkat Reddy in connection with the Hemadipur village case, reports said.