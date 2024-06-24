Jadcherla MLA’s behaviour: Revenue employees raise objection

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 June 2024, 10:40 PM

Mahbubnagar: Farooqnagar Revenue employees have raised an objection over Jadcherla MLA J Anirudh Reddy’s allegedly high-handed behaviour towards Balanagar Revenue Inspector Venkat Reddy on Sunday.

They submitted a representation to Deputy Tahsildar Anand Singh in this regard on Monday.

Despite bearing additional work load, Venkat Reddy was working on Sunday as per the orders of senior officers. However, the Jadcherla MLA abused the Revenue Inspector and threatened him.

This was not acceptable, they said in the representation. If there was any mistake or irregularity, the government could initiate any action on the officer.

But bearing a grudge against an officer personally and abusing him was highly condemnable, they said. All the facts should be placed in the public domain and ensure that employees peace of mind was not affected, they appealed to the government.