Revenue SA booked for misuse of 8,400 quintals of PDS rice in Asifabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:25 PM, Mon - 28 November 22

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A senior assistant of the Revenue department was booked on charges of being involved in the misuse of 8,400 quintals of PDS rice.

In a statement, Civil Supplies District Manager Tharamani said the senior assistant and the in-charge of Asifabad mandal-level stock (MLS) point was Durgam Gopinath.

A complaint was lodged with the local police based on a report submitted by a three-member committee, comprising of District Revenue Officer, Cooperative Officer and Fisheries Officer, formed by Collector Rahul Raj.

On October 4, the District Civil Supplies Officer Kumara Swamy was suspended for his role in diversion of 8,400 quintals of rice meant for the Public District System (PDS) from a Mandal-Level Stock point a few days back. An order to this effect was issued by Collector Rahul Raj here on Tuesday.

Gopinath was already suspended for committing irregularities in managing the stock point. The irregularities came to the fore when an inspection carried out by authorities of vigilance from Hyderabad on September 29. The value of the grains was assessed to be Rs 3 crore.