50,000 devotees participate in Kankalamma Jatara in Asifabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:58 PM, Sun - 20 November 22

A large number of devotees make a beeline to the ancient Sri Kankalamma-Koutheshwara Swamy temple on the first day of the three-day long annual Kankalamma jatara being celebrated on the premises of the shrine located on a hillock in Koutala mandal centre on Sunday.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A large number of devotees flocked to the ancient Sri Kankalamma-Koutheshwara Swamy temple on the first day of the three-day long annual Kankalamma jatara being celebrated on the premises of the shrine located on a hillock in Koutala mandal centre on Sunday.

Unfazed by chilly weather conditions, around 50,000 devotees belonging to several parts of Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial districts and neighboring Maharashtra congregated at the holy place from morning till evening. They visited the shrine by forming serpentine queue lines and performed prayers.

Also Read Tiger from Maharashtra migrates to Asifabad forests

They broke coconuts to thank the deities for their wellbeing and fulfilling their wishes.

Some of them sacrificed goats and chickens as a token of gratitude. They dined under trees and make-shift tents before shopping for toys for their children at temporary shops. Sleepy Koutala mandal centre has come alive following the presence of the devotees, who arrived at the holy place by various means of transit including vans, auto-rickshaws and bullock carts.

The organising committee made elaborate arrangements for smooth conduct of the fair. A medical camp was erected for handling emergencies. Temporary toilets, drinking water, lighting and other basic amenities were created for the convenience of the devotees. Security arrangements were made to prevent untoward incidents.

Meanwhile, Sirpur (T) MLA Koneru Konappa and his wife Rama Devi presented silk clothing to the deity and performed special prayers. He said that steps would be taken to improve basic amenities for the convenience of devotees and to convert the temple into a major pilgrim centre in the district. He was felicitated by the management committee and priests of the shrine.