Police extend financial help to kin of tiger killing in Asifabad

Asifabad DSP Srinivas asked the dwellers of the village to be cautious of tigers moving in the forests.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:40 PM, Sat - 26 November 22

Asifabad DSP Srinivas hands over financial aid of Rs 5,000 to family members of Sidam Bheem at Khanapur hamlet under Choupanguda village in Wankidi mandal on Saturday

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Asifabad DSP Srinivas on Saturday consoled bereaved family members of Sidam Bheem, who was recently mauled to death by a tiger, and handed over financial aid of Rs.5,000, a quintal of rice and essential commodities to them at Khanapur hamlet under Choupanguda village in Wankidi mandal.

Srinivas asked the dwellers of the village to be cautious of tigers moving in the forests. He advised them to restrict themselves from entering the forest and to move in groups while taking up farm activities. He said the police came to the rescue of the family as per instructions of Superintendent of Police K Suresh Kumar.

Wankidi Inspector Srinivas, Sub-Inspectors Deekonda Ramesh and Venkatesh were present.

Bheem (69) was killed when a tiger mauled him when he was gathering cotton balls at an agriculture field on the outskirts of Gondapur hamlet under Choupanguda village on November 15.