Review on Kaleshwaram pumping operations on Monday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 July 2024, 11:21 PM

Medigadda Barrage

Hyderabad: With the flood levels in Godavari rising, the State is keen on resuming the pumping operations of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation project. A formal request was made seeking the NDSA nod for this purpose.

A final decision will be taken at a meeting of the state official and representatives of the NDSA to be held in New Delhi on Monday. “There is no need for resuming the pumping operations at Medigadda at this moment. The pumping could be resumed at another point on Godavari,” said a senior official.

A team of State irrigation officials had a review in Delhi with the NDSA officials on the progress of the interim works taken up on the three barrages of the project.