Revised deadline for SSC March 2024 exam fee payment

The school headmaster has to remit the exam fee to the sub-treasury/treasury branch of SBI on January 9.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:25 PM, Wed - 3 January 24

Hyderabad: The last date to pay the SSC Public Examinations, March 2024, fee by students to the school headmaster with a late fee of Rs.500 has been revised to January 8.

The revised due dates are applicable to both regular and private once failed candidates wishing to appear for the SSC, OSSC and Vocational public examinations.

For more details, visit the website https://www.bse.telangana.gov.in/.