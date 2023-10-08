Govt residential schools remove socio-economic inequalities, says Jagadish Reddy

Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Sunday said residential schools set up by the State government were effectively working as one of the tools to remove socio-economic inequalities in the society.

Inaugurating the building of Telangana State Tribal Welfare Residential School for Girls, which was constructed at Ilapuram in Chivvemla mandal with Rs.4.2 crore, he said education would play a key role in removing socio-economic inequalities in the society. Hence, the State government had set up residential schools for poor students of different castes and minorities. The government schools have been developed on par with corporate educational institutions regarding quality of education and facilities.

The students of government residential schools were excelling well than the corporate educational institutions in the results of SSC and intermediate courses, he added

He said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was keen on ensuring quality education to the poor people. The Overseas education scheme was facilitating the poor students also to pursue higher education in foreign universities. All the residential schools would be upgraded as junior colleges.

The dropout of girl students drastically came down after the launching of residential schools and colleges. He asked the students to utilize government residential schools and get access to quality education.

District Collector S Venkat Rao and others was present.