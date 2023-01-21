Revised LHB coach composition of Visakha Express receives good response

Hyderabad: The coach composition of 17016/17015 Secunderabad – Bhubaneswar – Secunderabad Visakha Express has been inducted with LHB Coaches with effect from January 19 to suit the needs and requirements of long-distance travellers.

The train consists of one First AC/Second AC coach, four Second AC coaches, 10 Third AC coaches, three II Sleeper Class coaches, and two General Second Class coaches. The train’s composition has been revised to suit the needs of passengers who travel long distances.

The response from the passengers for the revised composition and modern coaches has been tremendous, which is reflected in the huge patronage registered since the change – 145% on January 19, 148% on January 20, and 143% on January 21. The advance reservation made for this train for the rest of the dates in January is around 100%, and for the month of February, it is already around 60%. It is bound to grow higher as it comes closer to the actual travel dates.

The time taken by this train is around 23 hours and hence the long-distance passengers mostly prefer AC travel. Keeping this in view, the train composition is revised with LHB coaches and increased AC coaches.