Bhubaneswar-Secunderabad Visakha express to get LHB coaches

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:53 PM, Thu - 22 September 22

(File Photo) The Railways have decided to convert the conventional coaches of Bhubaneswar-Secunderabad-Bhubaneswar Visakha express to LHB coaches.

Visakhapatnam: In order to provide better comforts to the travelling public, the Railways have decided to convert the conventional coaches of Bhubaneswar-Secunderabad-Bhubaneswar Visakha express to LHB coaches.

According to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division, A.K. Tripathi, train No. 17016 Secunderabad-Bhubaneswar Visakha express will be converted into LHB coaches with effect from October 24.In the return direction, train No. 17015 Bhubaneswar-Secunderabad Visakha express would also have LHB coaches with effect from Oct. 26.

Also Read Vizag-Kacheguda express with LHB coaches flagged off

Revised Composition: First AC cum 2nd AC coach-1, 2nd AC coaches-4, 3rd AC Coaches-10, Sleeper-3, General Second Class-2, Second Class cum Luggage/ Disabled Coach-1 and One Generator Motorcar-1.

Also, with rake integration, the composition of Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Night express and Visakhapatnam-Durg express will be revised as under:

Revised Composition: 2nd AC coaches-1, 3rd AC Coaches-3, Sleeper-4, General Second Class-3, Second Class cum Luggage/ Disabled Coach-2.

Train no. 18530 Visakhapatnam-Durg will run with revised composition with effect from Oct. 15 and 18529 Durg-Visakhapatnam will run with revised composition from Oct. 16.

Similarly, 18514 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Night express will run with revised composition from Oct. 17 and Kirandul-Visakhapatnam Night express will run with revised composition from Oct. 18.Also, one more Third AC coach will be permanently attached to Samata and Swarna Jayanthi express and the revised composition will have one first AC, 2nd AC coaches-2, 3rd AC Coaches-5, Sleeper-7, General Second Class-3, Second Class cum Luggage/ Disabled Coach-1, One Generator Motorcar-1and AC Pantry Car-1.

Train no.12807 Visakhapatnam-Nizamuddin Samata express will run with revised composition with effect from Oct. 1 and 12808 Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam Samata express will run with revised composition from Oct. 3.

Similarly, no. 12803 Visakhapatnam-Nizamuddin Swarna Jayanthi express from Oct. 3 and 12804 Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam Swarna Jayanthi express from Oct. 5 will run with revised composition.