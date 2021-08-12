Revival of temples started after Telangana formation: Indrakaran

Minister along with MLA Ch Ramesh Babu laid the foundation for revival of Kodanda Ramalayam in Nagaram of Konaraopet mandal

By | Published: 12:06 am

Rajanna-Sircilla: Endowment Minister A Indrakaran Reddy on Wednesday said that revival of temples in Telangana started only after State formation.

The Minister along with local MLA Ch Ramesh Babu laid the foundation for revival of Kodanda Ramalayam in Nagaram of Konaraopet mandal. Indrakaran Reddy said that funds allocation for temples in undivided Andhra Pradesh was very meagre. However, the situation has changed after the formation of Telangana.

Stating that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was giving top priority to the development of temples in the State, he said Rs 60 lakh was allocated for the renovation of Kodanda Ramalayam with the initiative of Ramesh Babu, and the works would be completed within a year.

Talking about renovation of Yadadri temple, the Minister said it would be part of history once the renovation works taken up at a cost of Rs 1,200 crore were completed. He said Rs 400 crore was allocated to Vemulawada Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple following the initiative of the Chief Minister. The temple tank would be expanded in 30 acres of land and filled with Godavari water, he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .