Rewind: Big deal for big cats

The International Big Cat Alliance will help lay the groundwork for a future where flourishing natural ecosystems become central to economic and developmental policies

A verse from the Mahabharata emphasises the interconnectedness of the tiger and the forest: “In the absence of forest, the tiger is victimised. In the absence of tiger, the forest gets ripped. Hence, let the tiger protect the forest and the forest guard the tiger!” This ancient wisdom resonates in modern times, where big cats, especially the revered tiger, command both admiration and fear worldwide, particularly in Asia and India.

Perhaps influenced by such beliefs, Emperor Ashoka’s Major Rock Edicts advocated against animal slaughter (MRE I) and promoted compassion towards both humans and animals (MRE II). Big cats, with their unmatched elegance and commanding presence, occupy a unique position in both nature and human society. From the lion’s mighty roar to the leopard’s elusive beauty, these apex predators are essential for an ecological steady state and hold immense cultural significance globally.

Magnificent Predators

Big cats play a crucial role as keystone species within their ecosystems, exerting influence from the top of the food chain and shaping the very structure of their habitats. Take, for example, the lions of the African savannas which regulate herbivore populations, preventing overgrazing and fostering the growth of vegetation. Similarly, in Asian forests, tigers contribute to maintaining the balance among prey species, thus safeguarding biodiversity. The presence of these magnificent predators is indicative of ecosystem health; their decline often signals underlying environmental issues such as habitat loss, fragmentation and prey depletion. Safeguarding these umbrella species emerges as a pivotal component of broader conservation initiatives aimed at preserving entire ecosystems.

Hailey National Park (now Jim Corbett National Park) was India’s first national park, established in 1936 to protect the endangered tiger

Throughout history, big cats have held a profound fascination for humanity, weaving their majestic presence into the tapestry of mythology, folklore and artistic expression. Across diverse cultures, these magnificent beings stand as symbols of power, bravery and spiritual significance. In ancient civilisations, big cats occupied a revered position. For instance, Hindu mythology portrays goddess Durga and lord Ayyappan Swamy riding tigers, representing their ferocity and might. During Navratri, lion dances and performances are integral to the cultural festivities honouring goddess Durga.

In Chinese lore, the tiger serves as a guardian against malevolent spirits, while in Iranian mythology, the lion embodies courage and kingship. Similar reverence for big cats is found in Japanese, African and Western cultures, as well as in societies worldwide. These majestic creatures are frequently referenced in ancient texts, including the Vedas and Puranas, and continue to adorn royal emblems, symbolising nobility and bravery in both historical and contemporary contexts.

Confronting Challenges

Despite their vital roles in both ecosystems and cultures, big cats confront a multitude of threats largely driven by human activities. Challenges such as habitat loss, poaching for their valuable skins and body parts, conflicts with human settlements and the impacts of climate change loom large over their survival. Conservation endeavours aimed at safeguarding these emblematic creatures employ a diverse array of strategies, including habitat preservation, anti-poaching measures, community involvement and legal protections.

India initiated ‘Project Tiger’ on April 1, 1973. It started with nine tiger reserves spanning 18,278 sq km. Today, there are 54 tiger reserves covering over 78,000 sq km

Collaboration among international government and non-government organisations, and local governments and communities is essential in implementing these initiatives, all with the overarching goal of ensuring the enduring presence of these iconic species. Moreover, big cats possess significant economic value through ecotourism, attracting visitors worldwide to behold their magnificence in their natural environments. This not only generates income for locals but also fosters a deeper understanding of conservation issues and garners support for protection efforts.

During the era of British colonial rule, big cats faced grave threats stemming from widespread hunting, habitat destruction and human encroachment. Colonial officials and royalty embarked on hunting expeditions that precipitated a sharp decline in tiger and lion populations across India. Recognising the urgency of conservation, albeit within a limited scope, the British administration took steps to safeguard these iconic species. India’s first national park, Hailey National Park (now Jim Corbett National Park), was established in 1936 with the aim of protecting the endangered tiger. India initiated ‘Project Tiger’ on April 1, 1973, as a dedicated endeavour toward tiger conservation. It started with nine tiger reserves spanning 18,278 sq km. Today, there are 54 tiger reserves covering over 78,000 sq km, accounting for approximately 2.4% of the country’s total geographical area.

In recent years, India has significantly ramped up its conservation endeavours, implementing stringent anti-poaching measures and initiatives to restore habitats and community-based conservation programmes. The collaborative efforts aim to address human-wildlife conflicts and foster harmonious coexistence. The tiger population, which stood at 1,411 in 2006 (1,706 in 2010, 2,226 in 2014, and 2,967 in 2018), surged to 3,167 by 2022, surpassing the global TX2 goal well ahead of schedule. Similarly, the cheetah, declared extinct in 1952, saw a historic reintroduction in 2022 through ‘Project Cheetah’, with individuals translocated from Namibia and South Africa to central India. This landmark transcontinental translocation marks a significant milestone in big cat conservation. These experiences position India as a global leader in big cat conservation.

Big Cat Alliance

On Global Tiger Day in July 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed the formation of a global alliance of leaders to combat poaching in Asia, aiming to elevate conservation efforts to unprecedented levels. In April 2023, during the inaugural session commemorating 50 years of ‘Project Tiger’, the Prime Minister unveiled the ‘International Big Cat Alliance’ (IBCA). This alliance is dedicated to the protection and preservation of seven major big cat species within the Felidae family worldwide, including the Tiger (Panthera tigris), Lion (Panthera leo), Leopard (Panthera pardus), Snow Leopard (Panthera uncia), Cheetah (Acinonyx jubatus), Puma (Puma concolor) and Jaguar (Panthera onca). Only the first five are found in India.

The Union Cabinet announced that the IBCA will be headquartered in India, further approving a one-time budgetary allocation of Rs 150 crore for the period spanning 2023-24 to 2027-28. This initiative anticipates contributions from bilateral and multilateral agencies, alongside other relevant institutions to mobilise financial support from public sector organisations, national and international institutions, and donor agencies to bolster IBCA’s resources. The IBCA is envisioned as a collaborative effort involving 96 countries where big cats roam, as well as non-range countries, with an interest in their conservation. It will also include conservation partners, scientific organisations specialising in big cat research and business entities.

So far, 16 countries including Armenia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brazil, Cambodia, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ecuador, Kenya, Malaysia, Mongolia, Nepal, Nigeria, and Peru have committed to joining International Big Cat Alliance

So far, 16 countries, including Armenia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brazil, Cambodia, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ecuador, Kenya, Malaysia, Mongolia, Nepal, Nigeria and Peru, have committed to joining the IBCA as alliance members. Additionally, key organisations such as the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), Science and Conservation International Snow Leopard Trust, The Amur Tiger Center and six other partner organisations have pledged their support and participation in this endeavour.

This marks a decisive stride in assuming a leadership role in the global big cat conservation agenda and fostering international collaboration, aiming to unite range countries and other stakeholders under a unified platform.

The alliance embraces a comprehensive strategy that includes diverse elements such as sharing knowledge, enhancing capacities, building networks, advocating, providing financial and resource assistance, conducting research, offering technical support, promoting education and raising awareness. Furthermore, it aims to provide access to a central repository of technical expertise and funding, while reinforcing existing intergovernmental platforms and transnational initiatives focused on species-specific conservation. By engaging brand ambassadors across range countries, the alliance intends to amplify the message of big cat conservation, particularly targeting youth and local communities as vital stakeholders in this collective endeavour.

The IBCA will champion policy initiatives that harmonise biodiversity conservation efforts with local needs, aiming to support the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) mandated by the United Nations. By positioning big cats as symbols of sustainable development and livelihood security, range countries will spearhead significant endeavours in environmental resilience and climate change mitigation. This lays the groundwork for a future where flourishing natural ecosystems become central to economic and developmental policies. Through collaborative, action-oriented approaches and initiatives, countries can assert their climate leadership roles and foster enhanced green economy projects.

The governance structure of the IBCA consists of an Assembly of Members, a Standing Committee and a Secretariat headquartered in India. The Framework of Agreement, serving as the statute, will be finalised by the International Steering Committee (ISC) comprising nominated national focal points from founding member countries. The Director-General will be appointed soon after by the Assembly, chaired at the ministerial level by the president of the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change. This initiative aims to address transboundary conservation issues, recognising that preserving flagship species like big cats is synonymous with safeguarding ecosystems across range countries. It also serves as a diplomatic endeavour, showcasing India’s soft power and aligning with other climate-related alliances such as the International Solar Alliance (ISA) and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI).

Both Cambodia and Kazakhstan are pursuing projects to reintroduce Indian tigers into their landscapes

Though unrelated to the IBCA, both Cambodia and Kazakhstan are pursuing projects to reintroduce Indian tigers into their landscapes. The IBCA’s action plan includes advocating for and assisting in drafting big cat conservation strategies, plans and policies, culminating in a National Level Plan for the next decade (2023-2033), as well as strategic planning for the future. Moreover, there are plans to establish an ePortal designed to offer instantaneous recommendations for large cat conservation initiatives, comprehensive project analyses, dissemination of exemplary methods and triumphant case studies, as well as educational programmes for field personnel, wildlife scientists and policymakers throughout range nations.

Big cats represent more than just icons of wilderness; they are vital components of thriving ecosystems and cultural heritage. Preserving these majestic creatures is not only a moral obligation but also a pragmatic and strategic imperative for upholding ecological equilibrium, safeguarding global biodiversity and promoting international alliances. India’s forward-thinking conservation endeavours guarantee that forthcoming generations will persist in being awestruck by the magnificence and significance of large felines in their native environments.

India’s historical narrative regarding big cats reflects a complex interplay of cultural reverence, colonial exploitation and ongoing conservation challenges, yet it now assumes global leadership in this critical endeavour. Alongside comprehensive measures to protect these majestic species, continual efforts are essential to secure their long-term survival for humanity and global integration.