Rewind: Navigating, nurturing farmers’ resilience

The fate of farming communities is not just a chapter in the annals of agriculture; it is a reflection of our ability to adapt, collaborate, and innovate in the face of multiple adversities, including climate change

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:59 PM, Sat - 30 September 23

By PK Joshi

Once, responding to the query — what the motivation was for the Green Revolution, Dr MS Swaminathan, the Vishwaguru in agriculture as referred to by former Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu, said, “the motivation was a hunger-free India — an India which will not go with the begging bowl, an India which will not go on with a ship-to-mouth existence.” Then the country was rippling with food for all, and today, the challenges are much wider including for the farming community.

Climate change, driven by human activities, has emerged as one of the most critical challenges of our time. It has far-reaching implications, not least of which is its impact on resources and the communities who are its stewards. In fact, the world stands at a crossroads, where the undeniable consequences of climate change intersect with agriculture and the communities who till the earth and sow the seeds of sustenance.

Heat waves scorching fields, prolonged droughts desiccating once-fertile land, and unseasonal rains causing floods make it evident that the very foundations of agriculture are shifting

The farming communities around the world form the linchpin of our global food system. From the remote highlands of Nepal to the sprawling plains of the American Midwest, these communities cultivate the nourishment that sustains billions. India’s agricultural story is one of unparalleled diversity, spanning a wide range of climatic zones, soil types and cropping patterns. From the rice paddies of the east to the wheat fields of the north, from the cashew groves of the west to the cotton farms of the central plains, the nation’s agriculture is a mosaic of cultures, practices, and traditions. At its heart are the farmers, who not only feed the nation but also play a vital role in shaping its cultural and social fabric.

Disrupting Equilibrium

The changing climate threatens to disrupt the delicate equilibrium between humans and nature, leading to unpredictable weather patterns, altered growing seasons, and increased occurrences of extreme weather events. As we witness heat waves scorching fields, prolonged droughts desiccating once-fertile land and unseasonal rains causing floods, it is evident that the very foundations of agriculture are shifting. Monsoons, the lifeblood of Indian agriculture, are becoming increasingly unpredictable. In a country where nearly 60% of the population is engaged in farming, the vagaries of the monsoon hold profound consequences. Delayed or erratic monsoons lead to water shortages, affecting crops and livelihoods. Conversely, intense rainfall can result in floods that destroy crops and infrastructure, leaving farmers reeling from economic losses.

The steady encroachment of deserts and the loss of arable land due to sea level rise not only reduce the land available for cultivation but also displace farming communities, creating a dire need for adaptation and resilience. Asian farming communities are resilient and resourceful, drawing upon generations of knowledge to adapt to changing conditions. However, climate change poses challenges of unprecedented magnitude. Erratic weather patterns disrupt planting and harvesting schedules, making it difficult for farmers to plan their operations. The emergence of new pests and diseases, previously unseen in certain regions, threatens crops and demands new pest management strategies.

Herein small and marginal farmers — as per a survey, the percentage distribution of agricultural households owning less than two hectares of land is 89.4% — who constitute a significant portion of India’s farming community, are especially vulnerable. In addition, in Asian mountains, women, who represent almost half of the agricultural labour force, play an indispensable role in agriculture, and they constitute a significant portion of the agricultural workforce, contributing to every stage of cultivation, from sowing to harvesting. Lacking access to resources, technology, credit and decision-making power, they are often unable to adopt climate-resilient practices.

Empowering Women Farmers

According to the UN, with the same access to resources as men, women can increase their agricultural yields by 20% to 30%. Such a boost in productivity improves total agriculture output by 2.5% to 4% and reduces world hunger by 12% to 17%. Forced to rely on rainfed agriculture, they greatly bear the brunt of erratic monsoons and droughts. Empowering women farmers is not only a matter of gender equality but also a strategic imperative in the face of climate change.

The challenges posed by climate change have spurred the development and adoption of innovative farming practices across India. Climate-resilient agriculture encompasses a range of strategies, from crop diversification and conservation farming to agroforestry and precision agriculture. These practices not only enhance farmers’ ability to adapt to changing conditions but also contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Krishi Vigyan Kendras, if well-funded and effectively implemented, can bridge the gap between scientific research and on-ground application

Agroecology, for instance, promotes the use of indigenous seeds, organic fertilizers and natural pest management techniques. By promoting practices like crop rotation, cover cropping, and integrated pest management, it nurtures soil health, conserves water, and reduces the need for chemical inputs. This approach not only boosts soil health and biodiversity but also empowers farmers to become less dependent on external inputs. Similarly, conservation agriculture involves minimal soil disturbance, crop residue retention and diversified cropping systems, which enhance soil fertility and water retention. This exemplifies the potential for synergy between the wisdom of farming communities and the advancements of science.

Being Partners

While farmers are at the forefront of battling the impacts of climate change, they cannot do so alone. The onus lies on governments, policymakers, and institutions to create an enabling environment that supports their efforts. Investments in rural infrastructure, such as irrigation systems, weather forecasting technology and post-harvest facilities, can enhance farmers’ resilience to climatic uncertainties. Agricultural extension services, Krishi Vigyan Kendras, play a pivotal role in disseminating knowledge about climate-resilient practices. These services, if well-funded and effectively implemented, can bridge the gap between scientific research and on-ground application. Farmers need access to information about best practices, weather forecasts, market trends and risk management strategies.

Technology holds immense promise in equipping farmers with the tools needed to combat climate change. Precision agriculture, enabled by technology like drones, remote sensing, satellite imagery and data analytics, can help monitor soil moisture levels, predict weather patterns and optimise resource allocation. Mobile apps and SMS services provide farmers with real-time information about crop management, weather forecasts and market prices, empowering farmers to make informed decisions about resource allocation.

Furthermore, the adoption of climate-resilient crop varieties is crucial. By optimising irrigation, fertilizer use and pest control, precision agriculture enhances productivity while minimising environmental impact. Research institutions and seed companies must collaborate to develop varieties that are tolerant to heat, drought, and pests. Genetic modification, if approached responsibly and ethically, could contribute to developing climate-resilient crops. Education is equally important — empowering farmers with knowledge about climate-smart techniques, modern technologies and efficient resource use can enhance their ability to adapt to changing conditions.

The plight of farmers in the face of climate change is a pressing concern that transcends national boundaries. As the agricultural sector faces disruptions, so does the global food supply chain. Price fluctuations, scarcity and compromised quality become inevitable, with the most vulnerable populations bearing the brunt of these challenges. In an interconnected world, no one remains untouched by the ripple effects of a weakened agricultural system.

India, as one of the world’s largest agricultural producers, has a role to play in shaping international discussions around climate-resilient agriculture. For example, recently during the G20 in India, the member nations committed to building more sustainable and climate resilience agriculture and food systems through innovation and investment focused on increasing agricultural productivity, reducing food loss and waste across the value chain, and improving marketing and storage. Knowledge sharing, research collaboration, and policy coordination can facilitate the development of effective solutions.

The challenges posed by climate change are formidable, but they are not insurmountable. Farmers and agricultural communities, with their deep connection to the land and their resilient spirit, are proving that innovation and adaptation are possible even in the face of adversity. However, they need comprehensive and sustained support from all quarters — government, civil society, research institutions, and the private sector.

As the world strides towards a future where climate change is an undeniable reality, the nation must rally around its farmers. The challenges they face are a reflection of the challenges we all face. It is in securing their future that we secure our own — a future where the tapestry of agriculture remains vibrant and bountiful for generations to come. The government of India is committed to the welfare of farmers. It has launched various central sector and centrally sponsored schemes from time to time covering the entire spectrum of agriculture to ensure the welfare of farmers, including small and marginal ones.

Apart from the schemes, the government of India has also taken several initiatives to enhance income and improve the quality of life of farmers. As per the strategy, it has adopted and implemented several policies, reforms, developmental programmes and schemes for achieving higher incomes for the farmers directly or indirectly. For example, there is an unprecedented enhancement in budget allocation in order of Rs 1,31,612.41 crore (2023-24), unlike the earlier years. The Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana ensures that for every Rs 100 of premium paid by farmers, they receive about Rs 514 as claims. The benefit of concessional institutional credit through Kisan Credit Cards at 4% interest per annum has also now been extended to animal husbandry and fisheries so that the farmers can diversify their livelihood options and meet their short-term working capital needs.

Interconnected Challenges

The urgency of the situation demands action at all levels, from individuals to global organisations. For example, consumer choice also plays a pivotal role in shaping the agricultural landscape. As consumers, our choices matter and thus the role in this narrative is equally crucial. A shift towards sustainably, locally sourced and seasonal produce can reduce the carbon footprint of food transportation and support local farmers.

Reducing food waste, a significant contributor to emissions, is another way individuals can contribute to the solution. Supporting sustainable agriculture (including organic farming, natural farming etc.) and advocating for policies that promote climate resilience can contribute to the larger effort. The move towards plant-based diets, which have a lower environmental impact, can contribute to reducing the pressure on land and water resources. In this precarious balance, the very concept of food security is also at stake.

The nexus between climate change and farming communities underscores a fundamental truth: the challenges we face are interconnected, and the solutions must be holistic. Beyond just agricultural concerns, climate change touches on issues of social justice, food security, economic stability and the preservation of cultural heritage. As the world grapples with the urgency of climate change, we must heed the call to action. The fate of farming communities is not just a chapter in the annals of agriculture; it is a reflection of our ability to adapt, collaborate and innovate in the face of adversity. By supporting farmers, advocating for sustainable practices and prioritising climate resilience, we sow the seeds of a more secure and harmonious future.

In this narrative, farmers emerge as beacons of hope, embodying the spirit of determination that has characterised humanity’s struggle for survival through the ages. Their journey through the shifting landscapes of climate change speaks to the essence of our collective human story — an ever-evolving dance between the forces of nature and the resilience of the human spirit. As we stand at this crucial juncture, let us honour their resilience and courage in the face of adversity by joining hands to shape a future where both people and the planet thrive. In doing so, we renown not just our past but also lay the foundation for a nourished and resilient future.

Dr Swaminathan had said in 2001, “Agricultural progress will determine India’s economic and political future. We can shape this future in a desirable direction through synergy among technology, public policy and farmers’ cooperative action. Unless farming becomes both intellectually stimulating through the pathway of IT-based precision farming, and economically rewarding through value-addition to primary produce, it will be difficult to attract or retain farmer in farming”. This stands equally pertinent and accurate even today while negotiating resilience in the climate change era.

