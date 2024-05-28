RGUKT-Basar announces admission notification for 2024-25 academic year

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 May 2024, 02:34 PM

A view of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT) or IIIT-Basar

Nirmal: The Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT) also known as Indian Institute of Information Technologies (IIIT) Basar announced notification of admissions into various six-year-long integrated B Tech programmes for the 2024-25 academic year. Varsity’s Vice-chancellor Prof Venkata Ramana and director Prof Sathish jointly released the notification in Hyderabad on Monday.

Venkata Ramana said that students could submit applications online from June 1 to June 22. He stated that a detailed notification would be uploaded on the website of the university soon. Students are advised to apply for admission online through TS online centre or Meeseva or University’s website www.rgukt.ac.in. They are requested to visit www.rgukt.ac.in or contact the university by email: admissions@rgukt.ac.in for more details.

According to the authorities of the university, a total of 1,404 seats were reserved to candidates from general category, while 96 seats were going to be filled up candidates of special categories. A total of 105 seats have been earmarked to foreign students. Admissions into the first year of the Integrated B Tech Program would be carried out based on merit in the Grade Point Average (GPA) and Grade obtained in each subject of Class X.

While OC or BC candidates should pay a fee of Rs 500, candidates from SC or ST are required to pay a fee of Rs 400. A sum of 85 percent of total available seats shall be reserved for local candidates, while the remaining 15 percent of the quota is filled up with both students of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on the basis of merit, following the statutory reservations of the State.