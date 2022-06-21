RGUKT students call of protest, attend classes

Published Date - 11:49 AM, Tue - 21 June 22

Nirmal: Students of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT)-Basar called off their week-long protest following consultations held by Education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on the campus on Monday midnight.

The students declared that a press note relating to the consultations would be released by the government and they would attend classes from Tuesday. The deliberations made in the presence of Education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on behalf of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao are satisfactory. A press note about the same will be released soon by the government, the body of students governing council announced on its Twitter handle.

Earlier, Sabitha Indra Reddy, Education secretary Vakati Karun and in-charge RGUKT Vice-Chancellor Rahul Bojja arrived at the campus to hold the consultations by 9 pm. She entered the institution carrying an umbrella as it was raining. She was accompanied by local MLA G Vittal Reddy, Collector Musharraf Ali Faruqui.

After holding consultations at an auditorium in the campus for more than three hours, the students told pressmen that they decided to withdraw their protest after the minister assured them that their problems would be resolved in a phased manner at 12.30 am. They said that she promised to take steps to release grants Rs 5.6 crore immediately to improve infrastructure of the university.

The students continued their protest by staging sit-in at the main gate facing downpours for the seventh day in a row on Monday. They wanted the government to address their list of 12 demands including appointment of regular Vice-chancellor and visit of Chief Minister K Chandraskhar Rao to the campus.

They requested it to resolve basic facilities such as cots, uniforms, laptops, drinking water etc. They wanted recruitment of adequate teachers and physical directors for the university. They launched the protest on Tuesday.