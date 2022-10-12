RGV attacks Garikapati on Twitter

Hyderabad: Telugu film director Ram Gopal Verma is mostly active on social media as he never shies away in voicing out his opinions and hence many times termed ‘controversial.’ This time he attacks Avadhani Garikapati Narasimha Rao, on his misogynistic view on women.

In one of the several old videos shared by RGV on his twitter account, the Padma Shree awardee, was seen saying that women themselves are responsible for being raped and also making remarks on Baahubali-actor Anushka Shetty’s pose.

Never seen anyone talk about women ‘s dressing more disrespectfully than Gorre Pati .. I suspect that he is a closet “Lot of things” pic.twitter.com/DT4846xEyv — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 12, 2022

OHO ! AAHAA! ADDDDADDDDDADDDADDE 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/aRGFu4i02H — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 12, 2022

Posting the videos on Twitter, RGV wrote, “I request the authorities to take a relook at the insane and regressive things he says in the name of Hinduism and they should take away the Shri from his Padma.” He also put a poll on whether Garikapati should be banned for his insulting comments on women.

Do you think #Garikapati should be banned for his insulting comments on women ? Should we trend #BoycottGarikapat — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 12, 2022

It all started when actor Nagababu shared a cryptic tweet about Garikapati reacting to brother Chiranjeevi’s unusual encounter with him at ‘alai balai’ event in the city. Apparently, Chiranjeevi was asked to stop the photo session with his fans at the event by Avadhani. As Nagababu reacted to the issue on social media, RGV soon took to twitter and started posting sarcastic tweets on the Avadhani.