Rheumatology conference hosted at KIMS Secunderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 April 2024, 03:04 PM

Hyderabad: A two-day Clinical Rheumatology Conference 2024 (CRC2024) at KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad saw participation from more than 400 rheumatologists across the country.

The highlights of CRC2024 included the introduction of an image competition, and a rheumatology quiz for trainees, fostering engagement and knowledge-sharing among young rheumatologists. Additionally, 260 case abstracts were submitted from across India.

The biannual event, known for its focus on advancing treatment methodologies for rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases, proved to be an enriching experience for attendees. The conference underscored its significance as a leading platform for advancing the field of rheumatology in India, conference organizing secretary and senior rheumatologist, KIMS, Dr. Sarath Chandra Mouli Veeravalli, said.

“As the National Board of Examinations (NBE) in Medical Sciences launches initiatives like the joint accreditation scheme and a fellowship in AI, we aim to bridge the gap in specialist availability and enhance technology literacy among clinicians,” Dr. Minu Bajpai, Honorary ED, NBE in Medical Sciences.

The conference provided a valuable opportunity for us to exchange knowledge, discuss challenging cases, and further our understanding of rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases, said Dr. Sarath Chandra Mouli Veeravalli. Dr. B. Bhaskar Rao, CMD of KIMS Hospitals, Dr. Molly Thabah and senior faculty were present.