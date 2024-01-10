KIMS Hospitals Kondapur adopts AI-based RPM and EWS systems

Hyderabad: KIMS Hospitals, Kondapur, has adopted high-end technology including AI-based contactless Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and Early Warning System (EWS) systems for its 25 percent of the beds, a press release said.

Under the ‘Smart Wards Program’ initiative, developed by Indian manufacturer Dozee, ward beds at KIMS hospitals will feature advanced ambulatory patient monitoring for contactless vitals monitoring and early warning alerts within the next 12 months. The cloud solution will enable care givers continuous central and remote patient monitoring.

Dr. Bollineni Bhaskar Rao, CMD, KIMS Hospitals said, “The ‘Enhanced Patient Safety with Smart Wards’ Program, in collaboration with Dozee, exemplifies our dedication to shaping the future of healthcare.”

Dr. Sudheer Vinnamala, Regional Medical Director, KIMS Hospitals, Kondapur said that the new facility empowers medical professionals to provide personalized, data-driven interventions, ensuring that each patient receives timely and precise attention.

Mudit Dandwate, CEO and Co-Founder, Dozee said that the new technology marks a big step forward in continuous monitoring and early warning systems of patients.