Doctors at KIMS Hospitals took alternative route to remove tumour from a 58-year-old patient

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:40 PM, Sun - 16 April 23

Hyderabad: Senior pulmonologists at KIMS Hospitals have treated a 58-year-old patient from Nizamabad whose 90 per cent of the respiratory tract was blocked due to a tumour. The team of doctors, instead of surgically removing the tumour, took an alternative route to remove it and save the patient’s life, a press release on Sunday said.

The patient, who earlier was admitted to a hospital in Nizamabad and was on ventilator, was brought to KIMS Hospitals. The patient had severe cough, fatigue and fever and a bronchoscope revealed a large tumour of 1.8 cm width and 2.5 cm in length, occupying 90 per cent of the respiratory tract.

Dr. Srikanth Kishan Juvva, senior pulmonologist who led the procedure, said, “Normally, such a large tumor is surgically operated upon and removed. But in this case, we removed the tumor in an endoscopic method using a device called a rigid bronchoscope. After removing the tumor, we sent it for biopsy. It was a benign tumor, so that’s not cancer.”