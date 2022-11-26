Rich medal haul for GNITS at National Inter-College two-day sports meet

G Narayanamma Institute of Technology and Science (GNITS) teams bagged top honours in kho-kho, volleyball and table tennis

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:57 PM, Sat - 26 November 22

Hyderabad: G Narayanamma Institute of Technology and Science (GNITS) teams bagged top honours in kho-kho, volleyball and table tennis in the 10th National Inter-College two-day sports meet ‘VERVE-2022’ at the G Narayanamma Institute of Technology and Science, Hyderabad on Saturday.

The GNITS team defeated B V Raju Institute of Technology (BVRIT) 25-18, 25-13 in the throwball final. Later in the Kho-Kho and table tennis events the team downed Sridevi Engineering College and B V Raju Institute of Technology (BVRIT) respectively to clinch the titles.

Results (Finals): Throwball: G Narayanamma Institute of Technology and Science bt BVRIT-Hyderabad 25-18, 25-13; Volleyball: VNR-VJIET bt G Narayanamma Institute of Technology and Science 25-11, 22-25, 15-12; Basketball: VNR-VJIET bt G Narayanamma Institute of Technology and Science 24-09; Kho-Kho: G Narayanamma Institute of Technology and Science bt Sridevi Engineering College 7-1; Badminton: Mahindra University bt G Narayanamma Institute of Technology and Science 24-09; Table Tennis: G Narayanamma Institute of Technology and Science bt BVRIT-H 02 – 01.