Rich medal haul for Telangana shooters

74 state shooters have qualified for Nationals scheduled to be held in November this year

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 PM, Sat - 26 August 23

Hyderabad: Telangana shooters shone with 19 medals including 6 golds, 5 silvers and 8 bronze in the XVI South Zone Shooting Championship Rifle/Pistol events in National Shooting Range Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala held recently.

Results: Winners: 25m Sports Pisto Jr: Women: Saakshi Sonti (Gold); 25m Sports Pistol Jr: Women: Turaga Akshaini (Silver); 25m Standard Pistol Master Men Individual: Gaurav Sharma (Silver), P Srinivas (Bronze); 50m Free Pistol:Men: Linga Reddy Pattolla (Bronze); 10m Air Pistol:Men: Digvijay Sampat Rao Pawar (Bronze); Air Pistol (NR) Championship: Linga Reddy Pattolla (Gold); 50m Pistol Master Men: Linga Reddy Pattolla (Gold); 50m Small Bore Free Rifle Prone (NR): Mohammed Minhajuddin (Gold), Adnan Khusrove (Bronze); 50m Sports Rifle Prone: Homanshika Reddy (Bronze); Small Bore Free Rifle Prone Jr Men: Adnan Khusrove (Gold);Small Bore Sports Rifle Prone Jr Women: Homanshika Reddy (Silver); Small Bore Sports Rifle 3P Women: Kondapally Shriya Reddy (Bronze); Small Bore Free Rifle Prone Masters Men: Bharat Pasupuleti (Silver); Peep Sight Air Rifle Masters Men: Pradeep Bansal (Bronze); Centre Fire Pistol 25 M Master Men Individual: Pothula Srinivas Pothula (Silver), K Shyam Sunder (Bronze);10 M Air Pistol Jr. Men: Foreign National: Sai Saket Bhandar (Gold).