Rich tributes paid to Jyotiba Phule on his death anniversary in Nalgonda

Leaders of BC Associations and political parties were among those who garlanded the statue of Jyothiba Phule and paid rich tributes to the late social reformer

Nalgonda: Leaders of several organisations on Saturday paid rich tributes to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule at his statue near Clock Tower Centre in Nalgonda on the occasion of his 130th death anniversary.

Leaders of BC Associations and political parties were among those who garlanded the statue of Jyothiba Phule and paid rich tributes to the late social reformer. BC Welfare Association district president Duduku Lakshminarayana said Jyotiba Phule formed Satyashodhak Samaj and strove for social reforms, women’s empowerment and education to all.

“To improve the condition of women and to give them recognition in society, the Samaj started a school in 1854, the first in the country for girls. He dedicated his entire life fighting for equal rights for all and worked to educate the people about the ill-effects of child marriages on society,” he said.

He has also lauded the State government for taking up KG to PG free education, which was a dream of Phule. He said that working for fulfilling the dreams of Phule was real tributes to him and underlined the need to propagate the principles of Phule.

Retired IAS officer Cholleti Prabhakar, Telangana Bestha Seva Sangam president G Venkateshwarlu, Bahuja Communist Party secretary K Parvathalu and others were also present.

