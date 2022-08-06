Rich tributes paid to Prof. Jayashankar on his birth anniversary in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:07 PM, Sat - 6 August 22

Minister P Ajay Kumar and others paid tributes to Prof. K Jayashankar on his birth anniversary in Khammam on Saturday.

Khammam: Rich tributes were paid to Prof. K Jayashankar on his birth anniversary by the TRS leaders and officials in erstwhile Khammam district on Saturday. Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, District Collector VP Gautham, Mayor P Neeraja, SUDA Chairman B Vijay Kumar and others garlanded the statue of Prof. Jayashanker at Dhamsalapuram circle in Khammam.

Speaking on the occasion the minister said Prof. Jayashankar was an embodiment of Telangana people’s aspirations and he would remain in the hearts of the people of Telangana forever. Prof. Jayashankar worked tirelessly for separate Telangana inspiring everyone to join in the statehood movement. The TRS government was working to fulfill his aspirations, Ajay Kumar said.

At a programme in Kothagudem the District Library Chairman Dindigala Rajender offered floral tributes to the portrait of Jayashankar. Speaking on this occasion, he said Jayashankar had a passion for a separate Telangana state. Having acquired proficiency in many languages, he sacrificed his life for the Telangana movement and held many positions in the field of education, Rajender said. District Library Secretary Kalangi Karunakumari and others were present.

Marking the birth anniversary of Prof. Jayashankar the State Right to Information Commissioner Dr. Shankar Naik and District Collector Anudeep Durishetty distributed essential commodities and blankets to the families affected by Godavari floods at Bhadrachalam, Cherla and Dummufgudem mandals in Kothagudem district.