RIMS-Adilabad, Utnoor CHC get quality certification under MusQan

District Hospital in Utnoor and RIMS-Adilabad were among the four hospitals chosen for the quality certification under MusQan programme of the Union ministry of health and family welfare

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:40 PM, Fri - 26 May 23

Adilabad: Both District Hospital in Utnoor and Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS)-Adilabad were granted quality certification under MusQan programme of the union ministry of health and family welfare. They were among four hospitals chosen for the certification.

While Utnoor hospital scored 89 percent by meeting six out of six parameters of the selection criteria, RIMS got 81 percent score and met all parameters. MusQan programmes aim to make newborn and childcare services friendly. The targeted facilities will undertake a slew of rapid improvement cycles. Each cycle will be of two months and its progress will be rigorously supervised by states and district level teams.

Timely initiation of emergency treatment of sick newborn and children and referral, and improvement in breastfeeding, hypothermia, KMC practices in eligible neonates and developmentally supportive care are a few to mention.

