Rip Legend: Twitter mourns demise of greatest footballer Pelé

Several Indian politicians and celebrities, including stars from the film industry and sports sphere, who were left devastated by the news, are taking turns on the internet to pour in tributes to the legendary footballer.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:45 PM, Fri - 30 December 22

Brazil’s greatest footballer ever to play the game, Pelé (82) breathed his last in Sao Paulo on Thursday. The soccer legend, who was hospitalised due to a lung infection, suffered multiple organ failures at the Albert Einstein hospital.

Pelé, who made his international debut against Australia in 1972, scored 77 goals for Brazil in 92 international matches. A three-time member of Brazil’s World Cup winning squad, Pelé became the youngest World Cup winner (17) when his team won the world cup in 1958.

The Black Pearl also became the youngest player to score a hat trick at the age of 17. He achieved the feat against France in the 1958 FIFA World Cup.

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav: “Rest in peace, King #Pele. Thank you for inspiring generations of footballers around the world.”

“A great loss to not just to football but to the whole world of sports. There will never be another! Your legacy will live on forever. Rest in Peace Pele (sic),” Sachin Tendulkar tweeted.

“Dearest Pele! You and your game, and the way you played it, will always be #GameChanger for millions of people all the world. Whether they played football or not. Thank you for your inspiring life,” actor Anupam Kher tweeted.

Check out a few other reactions below

Rest in peace legend 🌺🌹🤲🏼🙏#pele I dedicate this song …honouring your legacy https://t.co/vOTIf1BJQy — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) December 29, 2022

You will be missed, king 💔

Your are an inspiration, an icon, a legend. Your legacy will live forever. 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/N4FmEDsec1 — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) December 29, 2022

Pelé was one of the greatest to ever play the beautiful game. And as one of the most recognizable athletes in the world, he understood the power of sports to bring people together. Our thoughts are with his family and everyone who loved and admired him. pic.twitter.com/urGRDePaPv — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 29, 2022

Thank you for everything #Legend. You will be missed forever. A three time world-cup winning footballer and a timeless beauty on the field. You were the reason millions started playing the game. Rest in peace the #GOAT #Pele pic.twitter.com/sd3QptqaQc — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) December 30, 2022

The beautiful player of the beautiful game….RIP legend! #Pele — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) December 30, 2022

#Pele was not just the #TheKing of Football, but also, unarguably, one of the most influential personalities of the 20th century who inspired millions. The #BlackPearl will always remain an icon of the game in every sense. He leaves behind an unforgettable legacy. pic.twitter.com/AxgsmRbXGl — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) December 30, 2022