Rishi Sunak gets trolled for his ‘out of touch’ conversation with a homeless man

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:58 PM, Wed - 28 December 22

Hyderabad: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is being bashed on the internet for his ‘out of touch’ conversation with a homeless man. The incident happened when Sunak recently visited a homeless shelter in London. As he was serving food, the Prime Minister got into a brief chat with a homeless person.

In a video that is going viral on the internet, Sunak first asked the man how he was doing, to which the man said that “he is hungry”. The Prime Minister then asked if he “works in business”. To which the man replied, “No, I’m homeless. I’m actually a homeless person.”

The video was shared on Twitter. “Rishi Sunak is so out of touch. Working for the PR points in a homeless shelter, his original question to a homeless person is “Do you have a business?” (which he switches at the last minute to “Do you work in a business?”)(sic),” the caption of the post read.

Rishi Sunak is so out of touch. Working for the PR points in a homeless shelter, his original question to a homeless person is “Do you have a business?” (which he switches at the last minute to “Do you work in a business?”) pic.twitter.com/kbxjbIy4MQ — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) December 24, 2022

While serving the food, Sunak reportedly discussed his background in the finance industry and asked if it would be something the man would “like to get into”. The man explained that he hoped a charity would find him some temporary accommodation so he was not on the street for Christmas.

Several Twitter users and politicians lashed out at the UK PM for asking awkward questions to a man struggling to find a bed to sleep in. The Labour Party’s deputy leader, Angela Rayner, called the exchange ‘excruciating’. However, some even supported Sunak saying that the clip was edited and it was the homeless man who started the conversation, asking Sunak about business.

“Do you work in business?" "No, I'm homeless. I'm a homeless person." Excruciating.pic.twitter.com/mtd9pYBOt0 — Angela Rayner 🌹 (@AngelaRayner) December 24, 2022

funny how ignorance and entitlement makes one so blind to what's in front of them — stephen kelly (@MrSKell54357041) December 25, 2022

The guy opened the conversation saying he was interested in business. Sunak's response was fine(ish). He did not belittle the guy or make him feel uncomfortable.

The real issue is that Sunak thought a patronising publicity stunt was worthy of him or of us.

Read the room Govt! — broken1243 (@broken1243) December 26, 2022

He realised how stupid the question was and asked if he’d like some fruit, lolz — I accidentally (@seantmandem) December 24, 2022