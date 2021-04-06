Rising Covid cases: Half day for school teachers in Telangana

The Director of School Education in a proceeding on Tuesday said the Minister for Education had taken a decision to this effect during a meeting on Tuesday

Hyderabad: Teachers under all managements i.e., government aided and private management should attend the schools for half-a-day (8 am to 12.30 pm) from Wednesday.

The Director of School Education in a proceeding on Tuesday said the Minister for Education had taken a decision to this effect during a meeting on Tuesday, and directed the regional joint directors of School Education Hyderabad and Warangal and all the District Educational Officers in the State to take necessary action accordingly.

