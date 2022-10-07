India vs South Africa: Ruturaj Gaikwad gets trolled for his slow innings

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 03:00 PM, Fri - 7 October 22

Ruturaj Gaikwad made his ODI debut for India against South Africa.

Hyderabad: India batter Ruturaj Gaikwad, who made his ODI debut for India against South Africa yesterday, gets trolled by netizens as he failed to score runs in the match. The Maharashtra batter is known for his flamboyant style of batting in IPL, but on his debut in ODI, he played a sluggish inning of 19 runs from 42 balls in Lucknow.

He had a strike rate of 45.23 and hit just 1 four in his innings before he was dismissed by left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi. Gaikwad took 36 balls to score his first boundary and 11 balls to get off the mark.

Ruturaj Gaikwad also dropped David Miller when he was on 51. Capitalizing on the right-hand batter’s mistake, David Miller went on to add crucial 24 runs and remained not out on 75 by the end of South Africa’s innings.

Indian cricket fanatics took to Twitter to vent their frustration.

“Ruturaj is confused whether he has to score runs or to survive till 40 overs,” wrote a Twitter user.

“Sanju Samson fight alone but at last Ruturaj dot ball costs team India,” wrote another.

Check out a few more reactions here:

Dream for Ruturaj. 7(26)*

He trying to break out thala masterclass, so that he can Get on scheme of things for CSK Captaincy. #IndvsSAodi pic.twitter.com/MlPnzKso54 — Mishra (@the__klingon) October 6, 2022

We lost the match there when Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan played 80 balls scoring only 39 runs from it. They doesn't even know how to rotate strike. Well played Shardul Thakur and Sanju samson. #IndvsSAodi — Aru★ (@Aru_Ro45) October 6, 2022

India lost the first match of the three-match ODI series by 9 runs. In a match that was reduced to 40 overs per side due to rain, India’s top-order batting failed to score runs. After being asked to bat first, South Africa scored 249 runs in their quota of 40 overs. David Miller (75*) and Heinrich Klaasen (74) played superb knocks to help South Africa post a good total on the board.

In reply, India lost early wickets in the form of Shikhar Dhawan(4) and Shubman Gill (3). Sanju Samson (86) and Shardul Thakur (33) tried to up the ante, but it wasn’t enough in the end.

India will play their second ODI with South Africa on 9 October, Sunday in Ranchi.