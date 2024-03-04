Hyderabad-based woman entrepreneur wins big

The annual summit is held every year in observance of International Women's Day to empower aspiring and established women entrepreneurs.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 March 2024, 09:15 PM

The annual summit is held every year in observance of International Women's Day to empower aspiring and established women entrepreneurs.

Hyderabad: City-based entrepreneur and Managing Partner of Jagdamba Jewellers and Pearls, Radhika Agarwal received the ‘Most Enterprising Woman Entrepreneur-2024’ at the recently concluded 9th annual Shakti: International Women Entrepreneurs Summit 2024 in New Delhi.

The annual summit is held every year in observance of International Women’s Day to empower aspiring and established women entrepreneurs.

Also Read Telangana Govt to launch Indiramma Housing Scheme from March 11

“This award is not just a personal achievement, but a testament to the power of perseverance, passion, and teamwork,” said Radhika, who is an active member of the FICCI Ladies Organisation, in a press statement on Monday.

Radhika has also served as a panelist at the summit and shared her thoughts on ‘Fast Forwarding Women in Business: Harnessing D2C models in E-Commerce’.

Hosted by the India SME Forum and the Ministry of MSME in association with the Women Entrepreneurs Forum, awards were presented by union Minister of MSME Narayan Rane.