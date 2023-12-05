Road crash in Keesara claims two lives

The victims, Kotaiah (40) and Trinadh (35), both daily wage workers from Chiryala village, were proceeding on the bike from Chiryala towards Keesara junction when the mishap occurred.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:21 PM, Tue - 5 December 23

Hyderabad: Two persons died on the spot after the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a rashly driven truck at Keesara on Tuesday.

Police said when they reached Chiryala main road; the truck proceeding towards Hyderabad went out of control and hit the bike in a head-on collision, killing them on the spot.

A case of negligence causing death was booked and the truck driver was arrested. The bodies were shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy.